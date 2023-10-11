The Haxan Cloak Returns After a Decade With New Single “N/Y”

Renowned producer Bobby Krlic, better known by his moniker The Haxan Cloak, has made a triumphant return with a new track titled “N/Y.”

This marks the first release under the Haxan Cloak name in over a decade and also represents the inaugural offering from Krlic’s freshly established label, Archaic Devices.

“‘N/Y’ is a feeling I’ve had for a really long time. It was made with the intention of being something that I could play live only, and was just this burst of intensity that could re-contextualize anywhere I would play it in. I kept working on it, and it became something that I wanted to hear regardless of the context. I made the video in the same way. Making charcoal drawings and oil paintings, then fusing these together with self-shot video of myself in my studio. It feels immediate and without compromise. It was made quickly, in a moment, with complete intention. I really hope it changes the space you’re in,” he said.

His last release as The Haxan Cloak was the critically acclaimed “Excavation” in 2013. Now, with the birth of Archaic Devices, both “Excavation” and “The Haxan Cloak” from 2011 will be reissued alongside new merchandise and a 12″ vinyl pressing of “N/Y.” Pre-orders are open, and all items are set to ship on November 24.

Also Read: Michael Jackson’s Jacket To Be Auctioned In London

Krlic’s talents extend beyond music production, as he has delved into scoring films, video games, and TV shows. His portfolio boasts noteworthy works such as “Snowpiercer,” “Beef,” and the highly acclaimed “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

In the world of cinema, he provided the unsettling score for Ari Aster’s 2019 horror sensation “Midsommar” and joined forces with the director once more for this year’s “Beau Is Afraid.” Krlic’s contributions even extended to the DC superhero film “Blue Beetle,” where his distinctive touch in music added depth to the cinematic experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...