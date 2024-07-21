The Most Anticipated Football Transfers After Euro 2024

With Spain and England booking a place in the Euro 2024 Final, we mark an end to a spectacular tournament that saw stunning goals, shocking results, and the competition’s youngest and oldest scorers in its 64-year history. But it’s not only the fans staying glued to their seats for the tournament. Football scouts have also been watching closely to see if players who excelled for their clubs can replicate those performances for their countries.

With a long list of high-profile players set to change clubs this season, this may yet be another historic window coming close to the record-breaking summer of 2019/2020 that witnessed a jaw-dropping net spend of €7.7 billion in transfer fees including add-ons.

I’m Evelyn Balyton, sports expert and football lover, and here are 5 most anticipated football transfers after coming after the Euro 2024:

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Victor Gyokeres Victor Osimhen Mohammed Salah Nico Williams

Top 5 Most Anticipated Summer Transfers After The Euro 2024 Tournament

1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Just when the Kvaratskhelia hype train seemed to be slowing down after recording fewer goals and assists than in the previous season, the Georgian reminded the world and his future club of how talented he is on the ball during the Euros tournament.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has always been influential in his country, and he underlined this point by scoring the opening goal to beat a star-studded Portugal team to qualify for the Euros Knockout stage on the last day.

As one of the most highly anticipated Georgia transfers of the past decades, Kvaratskhelia must prove to his potential owners that he’s more than a two-season wonder. Something several high-profile European transfers have failed to do in recent years.

With the Serie A transfer window opening on the 1st of this month, clubs are reportedly preparing around €100 if they expect to get a reply from Napoli. According to the latest Kvaratskhelia transfer news, Chelsea and PSG have the strongest links to the winger, with both clubs having the financial muscle to pull it off. Barcelona remains interested but whether they can splash the cash is a topic for another day.

If this deal pulls through, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will become the most expensive of all Georgia transfers in football history.

2. Viktor Gyökeres

While he didn’t feature much in the Euros this season, Viktor Gyökeres remains a top target for Arsenal, a club desperately in need of the 26-year-old’s frightening striking abilities. In just 44 games for Sporting CP last season, Gyökeres contributed an outstanding 49 goals, scoring 37 and assisting 12 to end the campaign as one of the most proficient attackers in the world right now.

According to Sporting CP legend Manuel Fernandes, “Since I left Sporting, I haven’t seen a striker as complete as him. There are equals, but better players? No. He is a complete player, not only scoring but helping to score. This quality is crucial in a striker.”

It’s no surprise that Arsenal is willing to match Sporting CP’s asking price of around €85 million to acquire the Swedish sniper. Still, Gyökeres remains a target for Chelsea, Liverpool, and PSG as all three clubs seek to bolster their attack, especially with the departures of Kylian Mbappe and possibly Mohammed Salah.

If Gyökeres can keep the momentum going, I believe a move for him to any of these English sides will end up as one of the best Premier League transfers in 2024.

3. Victor Osimhen

In other Serie A transfer window news, Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer. Both Napoli and the 25-year-old Nigerian striker will be looking to part ways after a spectacular 4 years together that saw the Italian side finally lift the League Cup after 33 years. As one of the sharpest shooters currently in the game, Osimhen will have his eyes set on greater heights, the kind Napoli may not be able to offer. In turn, Napoli would be looking to cash in on the striker valued around €120 before his contract comes close to expiring in 2026.

Already, Napoli and Osimhen have rejected a humongous deal from Saudi Arabia worth almost $200 million, further cementing the player’s stance of seeking European glory. To some, these hefty price tags may seem shocking, but not after considering the general inflation in the football transfer market in the last decade.

“In ten years, the inflation in transfer fees has been 116% including add-ons and 90% without considering conditional payments,” a 2023 CIES Football Observatory Monthly Report concluded.

PSG, Chelsea, and Arsenal are ready to pay the price for Osimhen in a fierce bidding war. But it seems the Blues may emerge victorious given the club’s successes in recent years and the prestige of the premier league. Osimhen’s admiration for his idol, Didier Drogba, might give Chelsea the extra leverage they need.

With Osimhen set to leave and the Kvaratskhelia transfer news looking more like a reality every day, Napoli will have to be strategic about how they handle this transfer window.

4. Mohammed Salah

Of all Premier League transfers coming this window, Mohammed Salah’s potential move to Saudi Arabia might be the most eye-catching. Al Ittihad is reportedly preparing another staggering deal close to their initial offer of $189 million. While this may be good news for the club’s finances, millions of fans must prepare to see one of the most brilliant wingers of this generation leave their club at just 32 years of age.

With Sadio Mane and Jürgen Klopp gone, Mohammed Salah’s expected departure from Anfield will mark the end of an era of dominance and glory. Scoring 211 goals and providing 89 assists for Liverpool, Salah’s name will forever remain engrained in Anfield history while the Egyptian goes down as one of the greatest wingers ever.

But every show must come to an end, and for Mohammed Salah, his Liverpool time may be up. Last year, Liverpool rejected Al Ittihad’s $189 million offer to sign the Egyptian International. Now, both Salah and Liverpool stand to benefit from such a deal as it gives the Reds the financial capacity to rebuild its once formidable attack. Meanwhile, the player could potentially become one of the highest-paid footballers worldwide.

Time will tell if Mo Salah leaves or remains under new coach Arne Slot. What’s for certain is that this will become one of the biggest Premier League transfers in 2024 if it happens.

5. Nico Williams

With Nico Williams on the left flank and Lamine Yamal running down the right, Spain could do no wrong. The young pair showcased their talents for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona last season, and now, the 2024 Euro Tournament has provided a global stage to perform their magic. Both players have been key to Spain’s fantastic campaign over the past two months. They now have a final to face on the 14th of July and the fate of their country may very well rest on their young shoulders.

As we enjoy watching the pair play together, Barcelona is more interested in whether Nico Williams can become the right winger to join Lamine Yamal upfront in Camp Nao. Already, Yamal has expressed his desire for Nico, his very close friend, to come to Barcelona. And given Nico Williams’s last exceptional season with Athletic Bilbao, scoring 5 goals and bagging 11 assists, he may be a smart addition to Barcelona’s attacking ranks. Especially after helping lead his country to the Euros final.

Barcelona’s president, Laporta, told Catalunya Radio: “Obviously I like him, a lot. But here we have to let those who have the responsibility work, and Deco is working to make the signings that he and Flick have discussed, and I hope to have good news.”

“Today we can afford to sign Nico Williams. We can afford a signing like Nico’s. It is the result of the work that has been done over the years to get to this point, we could afford a signing of this level.”

Of all premier league transfers coming up, a move for Nico Williams to England remains possible even though it’s not likely. Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal have always been in the race to sign the Spaniard and will be more enthusiastic given his electric Euros performance.