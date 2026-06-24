The Standard defends editorial independence after Ruto’s criticism

The Standard Group PLC has issued a strong response to President William Ruto following a social media post in which the Head of State directly referenced the media house and criticized its journalism.

In a statement signed by Group Chief Executive Officer Chaacha Mwita, the media company said it was compelled to respond because the President had singled out the organization in a public post on X.

The Standard said it took “great exception” to the President’s characterization of its journalism, describing the remarks as condescending and an attack on the core principles of independent media.

“Ordinarily, we would not want to respond to statements attributed to the Presidency as we hold it in high regard. However, because the post singled out The Standard, it is important to address the issues raised,” the statement said.

The media house argued that criticism of journalism should be addressed through established mechanisms rather than public attacks, warning that such remarks could raise concerns about the environment in which the media operates.

At the same time, The Standard agreed with one aspect of the President’s message, namely that “Kenya belongs to all Kenyans,” while asserting that its role is to hold leaders accountable whenever government actions fall short of public expectations.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to what it described as bold, responsible and accountable journalism, saying its reporting is guided by facts, public interest and professional ethics.

According to the statement, The Standard remains subject to constitutional provisions, media laws, the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism and oversight by relevant regulatory institutions.

The media house also recalled a previous occasion during the Safari Rally in Naivasha when President Ruto publicly defended media freedom and the right of journalists to criticize government actions. The company said it expects the government to uphold that commitment.

In outlining its position, The Standard maintained that it is not a propaganda outlet and does not take instructions from any individual or government office. It emphasized that editorial independence remains central to its credibility and public service mandate.

The company further stated that it would hold the government accountable should any harm come to its journalists, management, directors, shareholders or operations as a consequence of the President’s remarks.

The statement also addressed the President’s alleged reference to “blackmail,” arguing that the greater concern was what it described as the government’s failure to settle approximately KSh1.2 billion allegedly owed to the media house.

“What greater form of blackmail is there than a government withholding KSh1.2 billion that it owes us, with the apparent desire of frustrating our operations?” the company posed.

The Standard concluded by reaffirming its commitment to informing the public, scrutinizing those in power and defending the public’s right to know.

The exchange marks the latest development in an ongoing debate over media freedom, government accountability and the relationship between the press and the State in Kenya