Third man killed in clashes between two communities in Angata Barrikoi

A third man was shot and killed on Wednesday in the latest clashes between two communities in the Angata Barrikoi area, Transmara, Narok County.

The man was killed in Kapkures village, Oldonyorok area on Wednesday November 25 evening as he and his group attempted to cross to another village for a suspected revenge mission.

This increased to three the number of those killed in the area in the past three days in clashes that were sparked by an attempted cattle rustling incident, police said.

On Wednesday, angry villagers stoned police who responded to the scene where the body of Phillip Yegon, 41, lay.

They were angry and accused police of failing to protect them and stopping them from crossing to the intended place for revenge. A police car was damaged in the chaos as police shot to the air to escape the group’s wrath.

They managed to retrieve the body and moved it to the mortuary pending autopsy. Police said the body had a gunshot wound in the neck near left ear where the bullet exited at right jaw and his right pointing fingers had been injured with a deep panga cut on the left hip.

Tension remained high in the area on Thursday amid police deployment to stop further attacks. The earlier shooting happened on Sunday November 23, police said.

More than 17 acres of land of sugar plantation were burnt down in a fire incident. This followed clashes between two communities in the area after a failed cattle rustling incident.

Police said there were gunshots that were heard in the Gethuro area following the attack. Police rushed to the area and contained the skirmishes amid rising tensions.

It was then that the bodies of Wesley Kiprotich and Bernard Kimeto were found in the plantation with gunshot wounds and partially burnt. It is suspected the men were part of a group that attempted to steal livestock in the area.

The cattle rustling menace has been rampant in the area amid efforts to address it. Locals have responded by arming themselves with all sorts of weapons including rifles.

The government has promised to address the menace. This has seen deployment of more personnel to the area to respond to the attack. There is an Anti-Stock Theft Unit deployed to the area.