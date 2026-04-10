Three Arrested, Firearm Recovered in Laare Security Operation

Detectives in Laare have arrested three suspects and recovered a loaded firearm following an intelligence-led operation targeting criminal activity in Laare, Meru County.

The suspects, identified as James Chege, Mitiliano Muriuki and Lawrence Mwilaria, were apprehended during a coordinated raid conducted by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Laare and Laare Police Station.

According to investigators, the three are suspected to be linked to a series of robbery incidents that have affected security in the Igembe area.

During a search at the premises, officers recovered a Beretta 1934 Corto pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition. The firearm had been concealed inside the house.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting detectives with ongoing investigations.

Police said the operation is part of continued efforts to enhance security and protect lives and property, adding that those involved in criminal activities will be pursued and brought to justice.