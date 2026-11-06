Three children die in Ugunja house Inferno after being left home alone

Three children aged six, four and one year have died after a fire engulfed their family home in Ulwani Village, Ugunja Sub-County, Siaya County.

The children were reportedly locked inside the house by their mother, who had left for her shoe business in Ugunja town.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm on Thursday, November 5, at Kwon Gidek Estate, where residents noticed thick smoke and flames coming from the house belonging to Fred Ochieng Nira, a bodaboda rider.

Members of the public raised the alarm and rushed to the scene, managing to extinguish the fire after it had engulfed the entire house.

However, their efforts came too late to save the three children who were trapped inside.

Police officers from Ugunja Police Station responded to the incident and retrieved the bodies from the burnt house.

The bodies were moved to the Home Ground Hospital mortuary, where they are being preserved pending postmortem examinations.

Police said the scene was processed and documented as investigations commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The cause of the inferno remains under investigation, although preliminary reports indicate that it may have started while the children were alone in the house.

The incident has raised concerns over child safety and the dangers of leaving young children unattended at home.