Tragedy as Three Children Drown in Separate Incidents in Nyahururu and Teso

Two families are mourning after three children drowned in separate incidents in Laikipia and Busia Counties.

The incidents involved children aged 11, eight and 2 respectively, police said.

The first incident happened in a village where two siblings drowned in a dam in Miteta, Ngarua, Laikipia County.

The children aged 11 and eight were swimming in the pool of water when the incident happened on Saturday, January 18 evening.

Their parents said the children were in a group of friends and had ventured into Miteta Dam, which is within the village when the incident happened.

Other children realized the girl aged 11 and boy aged eight were unresponsive in the water.

It was then they raised an alarm and locals responded to find them drowned. The bodies were removed and taken to Sipili mortuary awaiting autopsy, police said.

Elsewhere in Teso North, a boy aged two drowned in a shallow pool of water.

The boy is said to have been playing in the water with other children when the incident happened on Friday January 17 evening, police and the family said.

Police said the incident happened in Kongurakol village. Police who visited the scene established that the child was playing with other children at a nearby unclosed shallow pool of water when he accidentally fell into it.

The body was removed and taken to Kocholia Teso North sub-county hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

And a 31-year-old man was electrocuted in an incident in Kiamaciri, Mwea, Embu County. Police said the victim was a welder on duty at Mutithi market.

According to police, John Irungu was repairing a steel door at his mother’s house when he was electrocuted.

He was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was moved to Karira Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.