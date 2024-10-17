Three Children Killed in Freak Fire in Nyamira 

A family in Nyamira is distressed after fire swept through its timber house Wednesday morning killing three children as they slept.

The deceased aged four, nine and 12 were burnt beyond recognition in the 1 am incident, police and locals said.

Villagers at Nyangori , Gachuba Kitutu Masaba were by Thursday morning trying to come to terms with the gory deaths.

Naftal Mogai, their father, also a bodaboda operator was beside with grief contacted.

Police from Keroka have launched investigations into the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The remains of the children were moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.