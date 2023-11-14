Three Including Two Siblings Electrocuted in Separate Incidents

At least three people were electrocuted in separate incidents reported to police.

The first incident happened in Kandara, Murang’a County where two siblings were killed in a tragedy.

Their mother is admitted to hospital with serious burn injuries after the incident.

The incident happened in Riahiro village within Muruka sub-location and involved Evalyne Wambua Waweru aged 33 and her elder brother Titus Ngugi Waweru, 44.

According to police and the parents of the victims, Evalyne was hanging clothes on a dry line outside their compound on Saturday when the incident happened.

She was hanging the clothes oblivious that the line was connected to an electric post outside the house and the roof of her brother, which are suspected to have had power connections.

She was first electrocuted and raised an alarm for help prompting her brother Titus to rush to her rescue.

He too did not know he could not rescue her with his bare hands and was electrocuted sustaining serious burns.

Their 64-year-old mother who saw them lying and burning helplessly also tried to rescue them in vain.

She was seriously burnt in the elbow, police said adding she escaped the scene.

An alarm was raised and villagers rushed to the scene but found the two siblings had succumbed, police said.

The woman was rushed to hospital while the bodies of the two were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Officials from Kenya Power visited the scene as part of the probe into the tragedy.

In Kirinyaga’s Mahigaini village, one Morris Waweru aged 24 years was electrocuted while he was spreading wet clothes on aluminum wire drying line.

The line had apparently come into contact with a live electric power.

The man died instantly.

KPLC personnel were informed and the body was removed to Kibugi Mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Such incidents are on the rise and officials blame illegal connections for the same. A campaign has been launched to address the menace.

They happen mostly in informal settlements, officials say.