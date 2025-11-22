Three KQ Staff Sentenced to 25 Years for Trafficking Sh60 Million Heroin

Three Kenya Airways employees have been sentenced to 25 years in prison each for trafficking heroin worth more than Sh60 million.

The judgment was delivered at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Court.

Those sentenced are Lennox Chengek Chestit, a cabin crew member; Kenneth Sinzore Isundu, a ground staff worker; and Alfric Otieno, also a cabin crew member. Alongside the prison terms, the court ordered each of them to pay fines ranging between Sh88 million and Sh90 million. If they fail to pay, they will serve an additional one-year sentence, which will run at the same time as the main sentence.

The three were convicted on two counts of trafficking narcotic drugs. In the first count, Chestit and Isundu were found guilty of trafficking 9.8 kilograms of heroin valued at Sh29.5 million. In the second count, Otieno and Isundu were convicted of trafficking 20 kilograms of heroin worth about Sh60 million. Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku ordered that Isundu’s sentences run concurrently.

The magistrate rejected their request for non-custodial sentences, saying the law does not allow such leniency for drug trafficking offences. She said the Community Service Orders Act clearly outlines which offences qualify, and drug trafficking is not among them.

Magistrate Thuku also noted that the three men did not appear to appreciate the damage their actions could cause to Kenya Airways and the Kenya Airports Authority. She said it was particularly serious that employees of a national carrier were involved in drug trafficking, as it put the reputation of key institutions at risk.

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga welcomed the ruling, saying it demonstrates the ODPP’s strong commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks, including those operating inside major national institutions. He praised the prosecution team—Norah Otieno, Kennedy Panyako and Rono Paula—for their professionalism and dedication throughout the eight-year trial.

“This verdict sends a clear message that no individual or institution is beyond the reach of the law,” the DPP said. “The ODPP will continue working to protect Kenya’s borders, safeguard public institutions, and ensure that those who threaten national security face justice.”

At the time of their arrest, Chestit was 26, Otieno 27 and Isundu 45. The ruling marks an important milestone in efforts to stop narcotics trafficking through Kenya’s major airports.