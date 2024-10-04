Three More Cases of Suicide Reported to Police

Police are investigating three more cases of suicide reported to them on Wednesday October 2.

These are the latest cases in a worrying trend in the country amid calls to address the menace.

The incidents leave families traumatized more and with serious effects.

The first incident was reported in Matuu, Machakos County where one Muindi Ndonye, 41 was found dead after suspected suicide.

The incident happened in Kiwanzani Village and police said he hanged himself with a manila rope tied around his neck on a tree within his compound.

No suicide note was recovered and the body, which had no visible injuries was removed to Mbaku Funeral Home for preservation and an autopsy.

In Uvaini Village, Kathiani, Machakos County, one Homas Muindi, 35 died by suicide in his mother’s house.

Police said he hanged himself using a manila rope tied around his neck from one of the roof rafters of his mother’s three-bedroomed house.

Police officers visited the scene and found the lifeless body hanging in the house.

No suicide note was recovered and the body was removed to Kathiani Level Hospital morgue for postmortem examination.

In Gamba village, Kiriaini, one Newton Maguta Maina, 59 died by suicide after swallowing poison.

His body was found in bed in his house.

Although no suicide note was found, an Acetak insecticide in a 100 ml container was recovered and kept as evidence, police said.

The motive of the incidents are not known yet, police said.

Police say cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls to address the worrying trend.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

WHO rates suicide as a serious global public health issue that is among the top 20 leading causes of death worldwide.