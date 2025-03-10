Three others detained alongside Wajir MCA for six months released

Mystery surrounds the people behind the abduction and detention of Wajir’s Dela Member of County Assembly.

This is after it emerged three other persons who had gone missing together with Yusuf Ahmed Hussein Tolfiyow were Saturday released and unified with their families.

They had been abducted from Isiolo on September 13, 2024, the same time that Yusuf went missing. Their families said they went back home on Saturday night after being dropped there by unknown people. They had all shaved.

Yusuf was dropped in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area after six months of captivity. Yussuf went missing on September 13, 2024, along Enterprise Road in Nairobi after a suspected abduction.

What followed was a deep mystery that proved impossible to unravel as reports of his mutilated body being found in a lake in Wajir shortly after his capture soon hit the headlines.

However, subsequent DNA tests would prove that the body did not belong to the missing MCA, further complicating issues.

Despite efforts by activists and politicians rallying for his release, his whereabouts remained unknown for months.

There were claims the group was under probe over claims of drug trafficking and financing terrorism giving an indication those behind the move were state agents.

But no one has come out to confirm the same. Yusuf has not disclosed why he was being held and by who.

The news about him being found alive and being reunited with his family spread fast attracting his neigbors and friends to the house.

He was weak and confused, witnesses said. He was taken to the Nairobi Hospital for medical attention. He told his friends while in captivity, he heard activist Bob Njagi screaming for help while being beaten up. Njagi, one of three individuals abducted in Kitengela in August last year, had on February 5, 2025, claimed that the MCA was held in the same location as him.

Speaking in a televised interview with one of the local TV stations, Njagi—who identifies as the leader of the Free Kenya Movement—stated that at the time of his release, the MCA, who had been missing for nearly six months, was still in the hands of their abductors.

“We may laugh about this matter sometimes, but I want to say here that the MCA for Wajir County was found murdered and was actually in the room next to where I was… I had the opportunity of peeping through the keyhole, and I saw him,” Njagi said.

In an emotional and vivid revelation, Njagi said that the MCA was brought in late at night on Friday, September 13, 2024, and locked up next to his room.

A case had been filed in court over the abduction and an order issued for protection of a witness in the suit.