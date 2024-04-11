Three Robbery Suspects Arrested, Firearm Recovered in Police Operation

Three suspects were Wednesday arrested in Kilimani and Athi River, and a firearm recovered among other suspected stolen properties.

This came as detectives heightened crackdown on armed thugs that have become the nightmare of Nairobi.

The operation followed thorough forensic analysis of evidence obtained from various armed robbery scenes across Nairobi and its environs, which were staged on diverse dates from 2023.

In the resolute pursuit, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters, Starehe and Athi River joined forces in a sting operation, successfully pouncing on 39-year-old Julius Osoro Nyagoi at Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

After interrogation, the suspect led the investigators to his homestead at Green Park Estate in Athi River, Machakos County. In his house two of his accomplices John Michael Muturi, 38 and Charity Njeri Kimani aged 34 were also arrested, before a thorough search was conducted and several exhibits recovered.

These included a Czeska pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, two pairs of motor vehicle number plates, assorted motor vehicle parts, several sim cards, mobile phones, two laptops, an iPad, logbooks, wrist watches and ATM cards.

Also found at the parking lot were four motor vehicles all of which were impounded for verification.

The three suspects were then escorted to Pangani Police Station where they are being processed for arraignment on Thursday.

Police have increased operations in the city to address cases of armed robberies.

This has increased during the holiday season.

Police say they are on top of things and hope to address the menace.