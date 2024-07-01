Tiffany Trump Siblings: A Look at Her Relationship With Donald Trump Jr. and Others

Tiffany Trump is the fourth child of former U.S. President Donald Trump and his only child with his second wife, Marla Maples.

She was born on October 13, 1993 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tiffany attended Viewpoint School in California and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

She later earned a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2020.

In 2015, Tiffany interned at Vogue magazine and modeled for a fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2016.

She has campaigned for her father’s presidential runs in 2016 and 2020, including speaking at the Republican National Conventions.

Tiffany married Michael Boulos, a Lebanese-American billionaire heir, in November 2022 at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Her husband’s father, Massad Boulos, has been assisting Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign with outreach to Arab American voters in Michigan.

Siblings

Tiffany has three older half-siblings from her father’s first marriage to Ivana Trump.

Donald Trump Jr., the oldest, was born in 1977 and is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

He has been a prominent supporter of his father’s political campaigns. Ivanka Trump, born in 1981, is the second-oldest Trump child.

She served as a senior advisor to President Donald Trump and founded the Ivanka Trump fashion brand.

Eric Trump, born in 1984, is the youngest of the Trump children from the Ivana marriage.

He is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization and has been involved in his father’s political activities and campaigns.

Tiffany is the only child of Donald Trump’s marriage to Marla Maples, his second wife.

She has a close relationship with her half-siblings, despite the age gap, and has been involved in supporting her father’s political endeavors over the years.

Career

Trump has pursued a few different career paths.

In 2011, she released a music single called Like a Bird and later told The Oprah Winfrey Show that she was evaluating whether to take her music career “to the next level as a professional”.

In 2015, Trump worked as an intern for Vogue magazine, which came with a little help from her sister Ivanka.

In 2016, she modeled for an Andrew Warren fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016 with a degree in sociology, Trump joined her family on the 2016 presidential campaign trail and spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention on the second night.

She again campaigned for her father in the 2020 election, including speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Trump attended Georgetown University Law Center and was awarded a Juris Doctor degree in May 2020.

So while she has explored some creative pursuits like music and fashion, her main career focus has been supporting her father’s political ambitions through campaigning and appearances.

Trump’s law degree from Georgetown also suggests she may pursue a legal career in the future.

Personal life

Michael Boulos is the heir to the Boulos Enterprises and SCOA conglomerate, a multibillion-dollar business based in Nigeria.

The couple met while Tiffany was on vacation in Greece in 2018.

Tiffany and Michael do not have any children yet.

However, Tiffany’s husband has been assisting her father, former President Donald Trump, with outreach to Arab American voters in Michigan as part of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The Boulos family has extensive business interests in West Africa, and Michael’s father, Massad Boulos, has been working to help Donald Trump connect with the Arab American community ahead of the 2024 election.

This connection between the Boulos family and the Trump political operation has drawn some scrutiny, but the couple maintains that their relationship is separate from politics.