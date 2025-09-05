Tilky Jones Siblings: Get to Know Court Jones

Tilky Montgomery Jones, born on June 24, 1981, in Charleston, South Carolina, is an American actor and singer.

Raised in Vero Beach, Florida, Jones displayed an early affinity for performing arts, beginning his acting career at the age of 11 with equity productions at Riverside Theatre.

By 13, he had earned his SAG card through appearances in national commercials.

His early exposure to the stage led to a significant opportunity at 15 when he joined the boy band Take 5, managed by Lou Pearlman, the mastermind behind Backstreet Boys and NSYNC.

After the band disbanded in 2001, Jones transitioned into acting, building a career that spans television, film, and music.

Siblings

Tilky has one known sibling, a brother named Court Jones.

While information about Court is limited in public records, Tilky has spoken fondly of spending time with his brother, often reminiscing about fishing trips under the bridge near Riverside Theatre and cherishing family moments with their parents and pet bulldog, Sydney.

Career

Jones’ initial fame came as a member of Take 5 from 1997 to 2001, during which the group collaborated with prominent figures like Diane Warren, Missy Elliott, and Timbaland, producing multiple CDs and music videos.

After the band’s dissolution, Jones pivoted to acting, making his mark with recurring roles on television.

Between 2003 and 2007, he appeared in three different roles on the CW’s One Tree Hill, showcasing his ability to adapt to varied characters.

In 2010, he joined the television pilot Single Ladies, playing K.C., and in 2011, he portrayed Logan Reed on ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars.

His role as Sean Butler, the love interest of Juliette Barnes in the first season of ABC’s Nashville (2012-2013), further elevated his profile.

Jones also appeared in films like The Guardian (2006) and Never Back Down (2008), as well as TV movies such as Naughty & Nice.

Beyond acting, he resumed his musical career with his band, Tilky and the Brigade, and released singles like “Best Kept Secret” (2015), “Candlelight,” and “Brokenhearted,” blending pop and rock styles.

Accolades

Jones’ work with Take 5 earned the group multiple Gold and Platinum certifications, reflecting their commercial success during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The band’s collaborations with high-profile producers and choreographers, along with their widespread media attention, contributed to their recognition within the music industry.

Jones’ acting career, though not highlighted by prestigious awards, has garnered him a dedicated fan base and critical appreciation for his roles in popular television dramas.

His ability to secure recurring parts in well-known series like One Tree Hill, Pretty Little Liars, and Nashville speaks to his talent and appeal in the competitive entertainment industry.