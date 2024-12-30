Tim Boyle Siblings: Getting to Know Kathy and Sally

Tim Boyle is a professional American football quarterback, born on October 3, 1994.

He currently plays for the New York Giants in the NFL.

Boyle attended UConn and Eastern Kentucky for college football and went undrafted in 2018, later signing with the Green Bay Packers.

He has also played for the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins throughout his career.

Known for his height (6’4″) and strong arm, Boyle has faced challenges with consistency in his performances.

Siblings

Tim has two siblings, namely Kathy Boyle (born 1952) and Sally Boyle (born 1958).

He grew up in Middlefield, Connecticut, alongside his brother and sister, making him one of three children in his family.

College career

Boyle began his collegiate football journey at the University of Connecticut (UConn), where he played from 2013 to 2015.

As a true freshman, he made history by becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Huskies in a decade.

However, his early performance was marked by struggles; he completed only 44.4% of his passes and threw more interceptions than touchdowns during his first year.

In 2014, Boyle served as a backup, appearing in four games and accumulating a total of 181 passing yards without any touchdowns.

By 2015, he continued in a backup role, contributing minimally to the team’s offense.

Seeking a fresh start, Boyle transferred to Eastern Kentucky University in 2016.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, he had to sit out that season but returned as the starting quarterback in 2017.

During his senior year at EKU, Boyle demonstrated significant improvement, throwing for 2,134 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

His performance helped him gain recognition within the Ohio Valley Conference, where he led in passing yards.

NFL career

After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, Boyle signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent.

He spent two seasons with the Packers as a backup quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers.

Although he did not see significant playing time during these years, he benefited from learning under one of the league’s top quarterbacks and developed a deeper understanding of the game.

In January 2020, Boyle signed with the Detroit Lions, where he was expected to compete for a backup role.

His opportunity came during the 2021 season when he made his first career starts due to injuries affecting the starting quarterback Jared Goff.

Boyle’s first start occurred against the Chicago Bears on November 25, 2021, where he passed for 77 yards but struggled overall with consistency during his three starts that season.

After his time with the Lions, Boyle joined the Chicago Bears in 2022 but did not see any game action during the regular season.

In early 2023, he signed with the New York Jets as a backup quarterback.

Accolades

Boyle has received several accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time in high school and college.

In high school, he was recognized as the Connecticut High School Coaches’ Association Player of the Year in 2012 and was named to the first team All-State by the New Haven Register and the All-Hartford Courant.

He led his high school team to three consecutive state championships, throwing for nearly 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns in his senior year.

In college, Boyle was one of three finalists for the Walter Camp Football Foundation Connecticut Player of the Year Award while at UConn.

During his senior season at Eastern Kentucky University, he had a standout year, throwing for 2,134 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He also ranked highly in several statistical categories within the Ohio Valley Conference, leading in passing yards and completion percentage.