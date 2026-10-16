TRA Announces Hotel Classification Exercise Starting October 26

The Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) will begin a national classification and grading exercise for hotels and other tourism establishments in Nairobi and selected counties on October 26, 2026.

In a public notice, the authority said the exercise would cover Nairobi and Kiambu counties from October 26 to December 4, 2026.

The exercise will then move to Nakuru and Baringo counties from December 6 to 18, before proceeding to the Central and Mount Kenya regions from January 11 to February 15, 2027.

TRA said the exercise would assess, classify and grade accommodation and catering establishments against East African Community quality standards.

The authority has urged managers of tourism establishments to complete and submit an online pre-qualification form before the exercise begins.

According to TRA, the classification and grading process aims to improve service quality, strengthen Kenya’s hospitality sector and build consumer confidence by ensuring tourism establishments meet consistent regional standards.