Tragedy As 3 Drown In Separate Incidents In Tana River And Uasin Gishu

At least three people drowned in separate accidents reported in Tana River and Uasin Gishu Counties.

Two others are missing after being swept by water in Haroresa area, Tana River.

According to police, the incident happened on Christmas Eve day as four pupils of Haroresa Primary were swimming in the water.

Rescuers acted swiftly and managed to retrieve two bodies while the search for the other missing ones went on to Christmas Day.

The incident left families devastated.

The victims include a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.

Police said they are investigating the tragedy.

In Kesses, Uasin Gishu County, a 27-year-old bodaboda rider drowned in a swimming pool of a hotel as he and other revelers enjoyed ahead of Christmas Day.

Police said a group of young men about 20 checked in to Karen Guest House in the area and paid for swimming pool services at about 1 pm on December 24.

The other group told police they had been swimming for two hours until 4 pm when they realized Dennis Kemboi who is a bodaboda rider at Chepkoilel stage within Eldoret town was inside the deeper side of the swimming pool. He had accidentally drowned.

They tried to rescue him but they didn’t make it due to the force of water.

Police said they were called to the scene and moved the body to the MTRH mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

