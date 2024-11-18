Tragedy As 5-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Hotel Swimming Pool In Nyali, Mombasa

A five-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool while she was playing with her friends at a hotel in Nyali, Mombasa.

Alby Okeyo was with her friends on Saturday morning when the incident happened at the Sanana Hotel in Nyali, Mombasa.

The minor was accompanied by her aunt at the hotel when she drowned.

The woman told police the child had drifted from the shallow to the deep end where she drowned.

Witnesses said an alarm was raised and the pool attendant dived in and rescued the victim.

She was rushed to Premier Hospital Nyali where she succumbed while being treated.

The body was preserved at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police officers visited both the scene of the incident and the hospital as part of the probe into the incident.

Police say they have seen a slight increase in such incidents during this festive season. The police want hotel managers and parents to take caution to avoid such incidents.

Elsewhere in Kiptuiya Sub Location, Nandi County, a man drowned in Cheptaburbur River.

Police officers responded to the scene and established that Duncan Amisi, 31 slipped into the shallow river while washing his clothes and drowned.

With assistance from members of the public, police retrieved the body.

The body was taken to Samaritan Mortuary in Kapsabet for an autopsy.

In Muranga, a casual labourer died after a quarry he and his colleagues were taking shelter in collapsed.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday in Kambirwa area and left five other workers injured.

Police said six young men had taken shelter in the quarry when it collapsed.

Two men were able to escape unharmed, while the other four suffered injuries and were rushed to Murang’a Level Five Hospital where one succumbed to his injuries.

The body was preserved at the local mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

In Mathira, Nyeri County, one Dennis Ndungu, 22 was found dead in his rented house.

The body was found lying on the floor with injuries on the left side of his head, bruises on the left side of his forehead, and injuries to his left leg.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased boda boda rider in Karatina Town.

It is suspected that his death may have been caused by a road accident, as his motorcycle was found parked in front of his rented house, showing fresh damages. The motorcycle had damage to the headlamp, the headlamp protection grill, a broken left side mirror, a damaged rear left indicator, and a dented protection grill. The body was removed to Karatina Level Four Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.