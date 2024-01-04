Tragedy as Five Killed in Timboroa Along Nakuru-Eldoret Road

At least five people were Thursday morning killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles in Timboroa ara along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Police said three victims died on the spot while two others succumbed to the injuries in hospital.

The accident happened at Mlango Tatu area at about 0140 hours, police said.

A team on the ground said preliminary investigations indicate that it involved a Mitsubishi bus and three other vehicles including a Toyota Probox.

This increases the number of fatal victims of accidents so far this year to past 20.

Several passengers were rushed to Eldama Ravine Sub-county Hospital for treatment where two more unknown passengers succumbed the injuries.

Those admitted had multiple injuries, police and other officials said.

The bodies were preserved at the same Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy.

Police from Timboroa police station responded to the scene and helped to clear the road obstruction.

This came two days after another accident claimed four lives on the same road.

The accident happened on Monday new year day at about 4 pm and was as a result of head on collision between a private car and truck.

So far more than 20 people have died in separate accidents in the country since New Year Day.