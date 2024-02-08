Tragedy as Passenger Dies Aboard Train Headed for Nairobi

A passenger died on board a train as it raced from Mombasa to Nairobi.

Officials said Shabaaz Abdul Khambiye fell sick while on board Madaraka Express Train on Wednesday afternoon.

The train had reached between Mtito Andei and Makindu area when he fell sick. The train officials stopped at Ikoyo Passing Station to enable him be taken to hospital.

He was rushed to Makindu Sub County Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The train proceeded with the trip to Nairobi.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man died in a fight with another man in Kiembeni area, Mombasa.

The deceased identified as Daniel Kipkemboi Kangogo had a fight with another man at the Vikwatani area where he was hit on the head with a piece of wood with nails by the suspect.

He was rushed to Coast General Hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Police officers visited the scene and managed to arrest the suspect and recovered the said killer weapon as an exhibit.

Police said the suspect was Thursday expected in court to face murder charges.