Tragedy Strikes As Rohingya Refugees’ Boat Sinks: 23 Dead And Dozens Missing

23 bodies have been recovered after a boat carrying Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar’s strife-ridden Rakhine state capsized.

As recovery efforts continue, 30 individuals remain missing, while a fortunate eight managed to survive the devastating mishap.

The ill-fated boat, carrying over 50 passengers, was en route to Malaysia when it encountered perilous waters, leading to its unfortunate sinking.

Survivors recounted their harrowing ordeal, revealing that the crew abandoned the vessel as it began to flounder on Sunday.

Each year, thousands of Rohingyas embark on treacherous sea voyages in a desperate bid to escape persecution in Myanmar and the dire conditions of overcrowded refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh. This perilous journey often leads them to destinations like Malaysia or Indonesia.

The victims of this latest catastrophe comprise 13 women and 10 men, all Rohingya Muslims, as confirmed by a rescue team communicating with BBC Burmese.

The Rohingya community, an ethnic minority in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, has faced a history of oppression and violence. Many were compelled to flee to Bangladesh in 2017 following a brutal military crackdown.

Since the military coup in Myanmar in 2021, those who remained in the country have continued to grapple with adversity, prompting further attempts to escape.

This week’s tragedy unfolded near Rakhine’s capital, Sittwe, as the survivors detailed encountering a formidable wave that led to the vessel’s tragic abandonment by human smugglers.

Reports indicate that each passenger had paid approximately $4,000 (£3,153) for the perilous journey, underscoring the desperation and determination of those seeking refuge.

The recovered bodies have been discovered by other boats or washed ashore on the beach.

The treacherous journey across the Andaman Sea aboard overcrowded fishing boats is inherently hazardous, a risk amplified during the monsoon storm season that currently prevails.

Rohingyas predominantly attempt this journey between the months of October and May, driven by the dire conditions they face on land.

Many refugees are willing to stake everything, even selling their meager possessions such as land, to finance this perilous journey.

This poignant choice reflects the unspeakably grim living conditions they endure, whether as refugees in overcrowded camps across the border in Bangladesh or as targets of discrimination and restricted movement within Myanmar itself.

