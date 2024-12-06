Tre Mann Siblings: A Look at the NBA Player’s Family Tree

Tre’shaun Albert Mann is a professional basketball player for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA.

Standing 6’3″ and weighing 178 lbs, he plays as a point guard.

Mann played college basketball at the University of Florida, where he averaged 16 points per game in his sophomore year.

He was drafted 18th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021 and traded to the Hornets in February 2024.

Currently, he averages 14.8 points per game and has been dealing with back soreness this season.

Siblings

Tre has five siblings, namely Nas, Layla, Aniaya, MJ, and Christian.

His brother, Nasir Mann is a basketball player currently playing as a guard/forward for the Queens University of Charlotte.

He previously played at McNeese State, where he was part of a team that won the Southland Conference Championship and earned a #12 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

During his time at McNeese, Mann averaged 7.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game over four appearances.

Before McNeese, he played at Santa Fe College, where he was recognized as a Top 100 JUCO Prospect.

College career

Mann played college basketball for the Florida Gators from 2019 to 2021.

In his freshman year (2019-2020), he took on a supporting role, averaging 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

His contributions helped the Gators reach the NCAA tournament, although they were eliminated in the first round.

In his sophomore year (2020-2021), Mann significantly improved his performance, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

His scoring ability and playmaking skills earned him a spot on the All-SEC Second Team, and he had several standout performances, including a notable game against Kentucky where he scored 22 points to lead the Gators to victory.

After this impressive season, Mann declared for the NBA Draft, opting to forgo his remaining college eligibility.

NBA career

In the 2021 NBA Draft, Mann was selected 18th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During his rookie season (2021-2022), he averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while showcasing his scoring prowess and ability to create plays.

In his second season (2022-2023), Mann continued to develop, increasing his averages to 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

He had several notable performances throughout the season, including multiple games where he scored over 20 points, proving himself as a reliable scorer off the bench.

A highlight of his early career came on April 9, 2023, when he recorded his first career triple-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, underscoring his growth as a player.

In February 2024, Mann was traded to the Charlotte Hornets as part of a deal aimed at bolstering the team’s backcourt depth.

Accolades

Mann has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

During his time at the University of Florida, he was recognized as a First Team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches and a Second Team All-SEC honoree by the Associated Press in 2021.

Additionally, he was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2019, highlighting his status as one of the top high school players in the country.

In the NBA, Mann is currently making a strong case for the Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2023-2024 season.

He leads all bench players in points scored and has been noted for his impressive scoring averages, including 17.9 points per game with efficient shooting percentages early in the season.