Troian Bellisario Siblings: The Big and Blended Bellisario Bunch

Troian Bellisario is an American actress known for her role as Spencer Hastings in the TV series, Pretty Little Liars.

She was born on October 28, 1985, in Los Angeles, California, to producers Donald P. Bellisario and Deborah Pratt.

Troian made her acting debut at the age of three and later gained recognition for her work in various TV shows and films.

She graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Troian is married to actor Patrick J. Adams, and they have two daughters together.

She has also been open about overcoming personal struggles, including an eating disorder and self-harm issues during her high school years.

Siblings

Troian has a younger brother named Nicholas Bellisario, three half-sisters named Julie B. Watson, Michael Bellisario and David Bellisario, and two half-brothers named Michael Bellisario and David Bellisario.

Additionally, she is a stepsister of actor Sean Murray and producer Chad W. Murray.

Sean Murray

Sean is an American actor known for his role as Special Agent Timothy McGee on the TV drama, NCIS.

He was born on November 15, 1977, in Maryland and grew up on military bases worldwide.

Sean’s parents divorced when he was 15, and he moved to Los Angeles with his mother. He is married to Carrie James, and they have two children.

He has also appeared in other productions like Hocus Pocus and JAG.

Additionally, he is a stepbrother of actress Troian Bellisario, along with siblings Nicholas Bellisario, Michael Bellisario, Julie B. Watson and David Bellisario.

Sean’s career has been marked by his portrayal of Timothy McGee on NCIS, a role that has garnered him recognition and popularity in the entertainment industry.

Michael Bellisario

Michael, born on April 7, 1980, in Los Angeles County, California, is an actor known for his work in series produced by his father.

He played Midshipman Michael ‘Mikey’ Roberts in JAG and appeared as Charles ‘Chip’ Sterling in the early part of season 3 of NCIS.

Michael has also made appearances in series like Quantum Leap.

He has two siblings who are also actors: half-sister Troian Bellisario, known for her roles in Pretty Little Liars and NCIS, and stepbrother Sean Murray, recognized for his role as Timothy McGee on NCIS.

Michael’s filmography includes works like Bravo, Lords of the Underworld, Kush and Beyond the Trophy.

Additionally, he has ventured into producing projects like Pretty Perfect, 211 and Disturbing the Peace.

Parents

Troian’s parents, Donald P. Bellisario and Deborah Pratt, are both notable figures in the entertainment industry.

Donald is a renowned television producer and screenwriter, known for creating popular TV series such as Magnum, P.I., Quantum Leap and NCIS.

Deborah is also a talented producer, writer and actress who has worked on various television projects.

Their combined influence and expertise have likely played a significant role in shaping Troian’s career and passion for acting.

Career

Troian is an American actress, director, producer and writer who began her career at the age of three.

She gained recognition for her role as Spencer Hastings in the TV series Pretty Little Liars, which aired from 2010 to 2017.

Troian has also appeared in various films and TV shows, such as Last Rites, Quantum Leap, Tequila and Bonetti, Billboard Dad and Suits.

Apart from acting, she has ventured into directing, with credits including episodes of Pretty Little Liars.

Troian’s writing career took off after her experience on Pretty Little Liars, where she learned the importance of making creative concerns heard.

She has written and produced her own projects, including the feature film, Feed.

Troian’s versatility in the entertainment industry showcases her talent and dedication to storytelling across different mediums.

Awards and accolades

Troian has received several awards and accolades throughout her career, including the FirstGlance Award for Best Actress at the Philadelphia FirstGlance Film Festival in 2010 for Consent and the Gold Medal for Best Performance by an Actress at the New York Festivals in 2013.

She also received the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actress: Drama in 2013 for Pretty Little Liars, the Young Hollywood Award for Cast To Watch in 2011, a VFCC Award nomination for Best Actress in a Canadian Film for Clara in 2018, an Outstanding Achievement Award for Acting – Female at the New York VisionFest in 2010 for Consent and a Festival Award for Best Actress in a Short Film at the Northeast Film Festival, US in 2020 for Like Turtles.

Troian is also the recipient of an IAWTV Award nomination for Best Female Performance in a Drama for Lauren in 2014, and a Streamy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Drama for Lauren in 2014.