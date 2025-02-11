Trump pardons disgraced ex-Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich

President Donald Trump pardoned former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat who served eight years in prison over corruption charges before it was cut short by Trump during his first term.

Blagojevich, now 68, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on a wide array of corruption charges, including extortion related to state funds for a children’s hospital, and for trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacated US Senate seat in 2008.

The former governor was removed from office in 2009 and began serving his prison sentence in 2012.

Before his spectacular downfall, Blagojevich appeared on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” reality TV show – where the now-President “fired” him.

In 2008 – when Blagojevich was responsible as the state governor for naming someone to fill the Senate seat of Obama – he told another official that he planned to sell or trade the “golden” seat. “I’m just not giving it up… for nothing,” said Blagojevich, who was known for his love of the camera.

He also tried to obtain campaign funds in exchange for legislation that would help the race-track industry, and pressured executives at a children’s hospital into contributing campaign funds.

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan podcast, the former Illinois Governor said he backed Trump’s efforts to dismantle the “corrupt” and “weaponised” justice department – repeating long-running claims by the US President.

“If there’s anything that this administration can do to make America great again, it’s to protect our rights and our freedoms and to hold the people that do this accountable,” he said. “Not to be vengeful, but because it’s just.”

During his first administration, Trump occasionally drew parallels between his own legal battles and that of Blagojevich.

The US Attorney who prosecuted Blagojevich, for example, later went on to represent former FBI Director James Coney after he was fired by Trump in 2017.

Robert Mueller – who led the investigation into alleged ties between Russia and Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2016 – was still serving as director of the FBI at the time of Blagojevich’s investigation.

Shortly after taking office on 20 January, Trump issued “full, complete and unconditional” pardons to almost 1,600 people convicted or charged in connection with the 2021 US Capitol riots.

Additionally, Trump freed Ross Ulbricht, who operated Silk Road, the dark web marketplace where illegal drugs were sold.

Former US President Joe Biden also issued a slew of pardons, including pre-emptive pardons to prevent what he called “unjustified… politically motivated prosecutions” of public officials including Anthony Fauci and Mark Milley, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The outgoing president also pardoned a number of family members, including his brothers James and Frank Biden, and sister Valerie Biden Owens.

By BBC News