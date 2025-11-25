TSC Announces 9,159 Teacher Vacancies

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 9,159 teaching vacancies to replace teachers who exited service through natural attrition. The vacancies include 7,065 for primary schools, 12 for junior schools, and 2,082 for secondary schools.

In a public notice on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, TSC said the recruited teachers will serve on permanent and pensionable terms.

To qualify, candidates must be Kenyan citizens, hold at least a P1 certificate for primary school positions or a Diploma in Education for junior and secondary school positions, and be registered with the Teachers Service Commission.

Interested candidates should apply online through the TSC website at www.tsc.go.ke under the “Careers” section or via teachersonline.tsc.go.ke. The deadline for applications is December 8, 2025, at midnight. Details of available vacancies by county and school are also available on the TSC website.

“The recruitment exercise is free of charge. The Teachers Service Commission forewarns applicants against fraudsters who might extort money from unsuspecting persons purporting to assist in recruitment,” TSC said.