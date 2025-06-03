TSC Announces Job Vacancies

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced several job vacancies, inviting qualified Kenyans to apply for various positions.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the Commission said it is recruiting 15 people to fill different roles including Internal Audit Officer, ICT Officer, six Human Resource Officers, Records Management Officer, three Office Assistants, a Security Warden, and two Clerical Officers.

Interested and qualified candidates have until June 16, 2025 at 11:59 PM (EAT) to submit their applications through the Commission’s website: www.tsc.go.ke, where full job descriptions and requirements are available.

“TSC is committed to affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. People with disabilities, the marginalised, and the minorities are therefore encouraged to apply,” the notice stated.

The Commission also warned that presenting fake certificates or false information in an application is a criminal offence. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.