Tua Tagovailoa Net Worth

Tua Tagovailoa, the professional football quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, has an estimated net worth of $14 million. Known for his impressive performance in the NFL, Tagovailoa led the league in passer rating in 2022 and passing yards in 2023. His stellar play earned him his first Pro Bowl selection in 2023. Before his professional career, Tagovailoa was a standout college football player with the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he won numerous awards including the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.

Tua Tagovailoa Contracts and Salary

Signed : March 20, 2023

: March 20, 2023 Length : 4 years

: 4 years Total Value : $30,275,438

: $30,275,438 Average Annual Salary : $7,568,860

: $7,568,860 Signing Bonus : $19,578,500

: $19,578,500 Guaranteed Money : $30,275,438 (fully guaranteed)

: $30,275,438 (fully guaranteed) 5th-Year Option: Exercised by the Dolphins, extending his contract through 2024

Early Life

Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa was born on March 2, 1998, in ‘Ewa Beach, Hawaii, the eldest of four children to Samoan parents Diane and Galu. His passion for football was influenced by his grandfather, Seu, who believed Tua would become a football star. He played varsity football at Saint Louis School in Honolulu, where he recorded 33 passing touchdowns and 2,583 passing yards in his first season. In 2016, he threw for 27 passing touchdowns and 2,669 passing yards, earning a selection to the All-American Bowl.

Tua Tagovailoa Collegiate Career

Tagovailoa committed to the University of Alabama, where he became an immediate success with the Crimson Tide football team. He played a pivotal role in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime and earning the Offensive MVP title. His second season brought further accolades, including the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards and SEC Offensive Player of the Year, as he helped Alabama win the 2018 Orange Bowl. After an injury-shortened junior year in 2019, he decided to enter the NFL Draft.

Tua Tagovailoa NFL Career

Miami Dolphins, 2020 and 2021

Tagovailoa was selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He debuted in Week 6 against the New York Jets and set a career-high with 361 passing yards in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills. Despite a challenging start in the 2021 season, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins turned their performance around with a seven-game winning streak, finishing the season with 2,653 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

Miami Dolphins, 2022 and 2023

Tagovailoa’s 2022 season saw a career-high performance of 469 passing yards and six touchdowns in a win against the New England Patriots. However, he faced concussion-related injuries that sidelined him for parts of the season. Despite this, he led the league in passer rating and finished with 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 13 games, helping the Dolphins secure their first playoff berth since 2016.

In 2023, Tagovailoa started the season strong, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 1 and AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. He finished the season with a league-leading 4,624 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 388 completions, culminating in his first Pro Bowl selection. In the Wild Card Round, he made his playoff debut with 199 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Philanthropy

In 2021, Tagovailoa founded the Tua Foundation to support youth initiatives and programs focused on health and wellness, primarily benefiting communities in Hawaii, Alabama, and Miami. The foundation’s inaugural fundraising event raised $93,000 for the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

Personal Life

In 2022, Tagovailoa married his girlfriend Annah, and they have a son named Ace. Tagovailoa is an evangelical Christian and practices jiu-jitsu.

