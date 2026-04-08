Tuju denies false information charges at Kibera court

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju appeared before Kibera Law Courts where he denied charges of giving false information to a public officer.

Tuju’s court appearance followed a summons by Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atambo for plea-taking in a case linked to his recent disappearance, which had sparked public concern and legal efforts to compel security agencies to explain his whereabouts.

He is charged under Section 129(a) of the Penal Code, with prosecutors alleging that on March 21, 2026, at Entim Sidai Spa and Wellness Sanctuary in Karen, Lang’ata Sub-county, Tuju informed a police officer at Karen Police Station that he had been trailed and abducted by unknown assailants.

Prosecutors claim the information was false and deliberately misleading.

Tuju pleaded not guilty and requested release on bond, citing that the offence is a misdemeanor and highlighting his long record of public service.

The case is set to proceed with further hearings.

The drama surrounds the Dari property in Karen, Nairobi.

The High Court heard that the disputed Dari property linked to Tuju was sold and transferred before any injunction was issued, as parties clashed over a stay application in an ongoing property dispute.

During the substantive hearing before Justice Moses Ado on Tuesday, the 10th defendant, Ultra Eureka Limited, argued that it lawfully purchased the contested property through a public auction in October 2024 and has since taken possession.

Through its submissions, the company said the property in Karen associated with Dari Limited, was sold on October 1, 2024 pursuant to the statutory power of sale exercised by the second defendant, Knight Frank valuers limited.

The purported buyer told the court that interim orders stopping the auction were only issued several weeks later, on October 28, 2024.

This, according to their argument, means the sale had already taken place and transfer documents were processed before any injunction could stop the transaction.

Ultra Eureka maintained that the property has already been transferred into its name and possession taken, arguing that there is nothing left for the court to stay.

“The property was sold in a public auction and transferred. When interim orders were vacated, we took possession. There is nothing to say because the property is no longer in the hands of the plaintiffs,— Tuju, his family and Dari Limited,” the court heard from their counsel.

They were responding to a fresh application by Tuju which seeks to suspend the execution of the March 9 ruling delivered by Justice Josephine Mongare pending the hearing and determination of an intended appeal.

Justice Mongare had issued a ruling striking out the amended plaint filed by Raphael Tuju and Dari Limited, lifting interim orders that had restrained defendants from dealing with the disputed property.