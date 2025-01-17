Two arrested over vandalism of a bridge in Narok, rails recovered 

Police officers from Ntulele Police Station have apprehended two suspects involved in the vandalism of a public bridge under construction over the Ewaso Nyiro River, Narok County.

Multiple structural metal beams were seized during the operation.

Following tips from members of the public about individuals vandalizing the said bridge and using a white lorry to transport the stolen metal bars, officers acted swiftly.

They tracked and intercepted the lorry at the Nairegie Enkare Junction.

The driver, Peter Mwangi, along with his accomplice, Joyce Ndungu Mtua, were arrested, and together with the lorry were escorted to Ntulele Police Station for processing and immediate legal action.

Officials say such vandalism amounts to economic sabotage. There is a proposal to impose heavier punishment on those found guilty of the crime.

Meanwhile, a suspected thief was lynched by a mob after a failed robbery of a mobile phone outside Ngong Avenue Towers along Bishop Road near Loreto Convent School.

A pedestrian who was speaking on the phone was attacked and robbed of the gadget by a pillion passenger on a motorcycle.

The passenger grabbed the Samsung mobile phone as the motorcycle sped off.

The pedestrian screamed for help while chasing the rider and his passenger.

Fortunately or unfortunately, the rider had an accident a few meters ahead after he hit an oncoming car as he sped off.

The passenger fell off as a mob raced towards him and landed on him with clubs and stones.

Police and witnesses said the rider managed to rise and speed off as the mob paid attention to the fallen pillion passenger.

Police on patrol arrived at the scene and took him to Mbagathi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Cases of mobile phone snatching have been on the rise and the riders are blamed for the same.

Police say they have put in place measures to address the trend.

This includes using security cameras to trace those whose motorcycles are used in the crime.

Up to five cases are reported in Nairobi alone, police say adding many others are unreported.