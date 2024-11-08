Two Children Die After Polio Vaccine Reaction

The Health Director General, Dr. Patrick Amoth, has confirmed the tragic deaths of two children following adverse reactions to the recent polio vaccination drive.

This announcement comes as part of a detailed report indicating 23 cases of adverse reactions linked to the vaccine.

According to Dr. Amoth, of these 23 cases, 16 were mild reactions, while seven were categorized as severe, with five children still under medical observation.

He explained that most mild cases included symptoms such as rashes, fever, and stomach pain, while more severe cases presented with conditions like skin bumps, lower limb weakness, convulsions, and herpes zoster.

In a critical clarification, Dr. Amoth noted that only four of the reactions were directly linked to the vaccine.

“The investigation revealed that 18 cases were coincidental, often triggered by underlying or emerging health issues unrelated to the vaccine,” he said.

Factors such as the timing of symptoms and pre-existing health issues helped in this assessment, while one case remains under investigation due to unclear medical history.

The statement from the Health Ministry follows weeks of public concern after some mothers reported adverse effects in their children post-vaccination.

Symptoms such as rashes, vomiting, and persistent coughs were among the commonly mentioned issues. However, Dr. Amoth reassured parents, highlighting that more than three million children received the vaccine and remain healthy