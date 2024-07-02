Two Children Killed in Fire Incident in Murang’a 

Two children were Sunday morning killed in a fire incident in Mathioya, Murang’a County.

The incident happened in Kiagema sub-location in Ireki village.

Police said they responded to a scene and found a three-roomed house engulfed in flames.

With the help of the public, they managed to contain the fire.

Tragically, according to police, two children who are brothers and who were asleep at the time of the incident perished in the fire.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in the incident.

Police said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The bodies were taken to Kiriaini Mission Hospital for postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a 13-year-old boy died by suicide in Machakos.

The body of the boy who is a grade six pupil at Kathekaikai Primary School was found on a sisal rope inside his parents’ house.

The police visited the scene and discovered that the deceased had been suffering from epilepsy.

The body was taken to Machakos Funeral Home for autopsy.

Cases of suicide are on the rise amid calls to address the trend.

In Muranga’s Maragua area a suspect was lynched by a mob in a botched robbery incident.

One suspect was rescued in critical condition, while the other had passed away from his injuries, police said.

And police are investigating an incident in which a 74 year old man died after being hit with a club by a his son in a domestic feud in Menengai, Rongai, Nakuru County.

Joseph Losike, 74 who was a resident of Kapsetek Village, was at home when a disagreement with his son turned violent.

Police said the son struck him with a wooden club on the neck and fell before also hitting his younger brother.

Both injured victims were taken to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital in serious condition where the father succumbed to injuries.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect being attacked by a mob and rescued him to hospital.