Two Cops Found Dead Separately in Suspected Suicide Incidents in Thika

Police are investigating suicide after bodies of two police officers were separately found in Kitui and Thika police stations.

In the first incident a police officer died by suicide after shooting himself at his place of work at Kyuso police station, Kitui County.

The incident happened on Monday December 2 morning after constable Isaac Wesonga had been issued with a firearm for the day’s work.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

Wesonga had been issued with the firearm alongside his colleague when he stepped out of the cell sentry office and shot himself at the report office in the chin.

The bullet exited on the head killing him on the spot.

Police said they are investigating the suicide incident.

The body was moved to the local mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere in Thika, Kiambu County, a police officer was found dead in his house.

The body of Constable Samuel Chege attached to the Railways police station in Thika was found long after he had died.

The body did not have any visible injuries when it was found, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

The incidents come days after a police officer was found dead after a suspected suicide incident in Nyeri Town.

The incident happened on Saturday November 30 at the Nyeri Central Sub County offices.

Constable George Kimiti Gichuki was the armorer at the Administration Police Service offices where he died.

He is said to have his AK47 rifle to shoot himself in the chest.

The bullet went through the back killing him instantly, police said.

Police said the body had a single bullet hole through the left side of the chest.

The bullet exited on the upper left side of the back.

The body had no other visible injuries and an AK47 rifle without a magazine was recovered lying beside him.

The detached magazine with 19 bullets was found at the scene.

Police said a spent cartridge and a bloodstained projectile suspected to have exited from the body was recovered on the floor.

Two weeks ago, a corporal of police was found dead after he shot himself in the chin in a suicide mission at the National Police Service Campus in Nyeri County.

The incident happened Monday November 18 morning and involved Corporal Collins Imoni Onyando.

He blew his head near the residence of the college commandant.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

Police said Onyando shot himself below the chin and the bullet exited on the head.

Police said a rifle, make CZ loaded with a magazine of 29 rounds of ammunition was found near his feet and an empty cartridge was recovered at the scene.

These are the latest such incidents to happen and is linked to trauma.

At least three suicide cases involving police officers are recorded every month.

Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

They include deaths by gun.

Last month, police authorities said police officers worldwide tend to die by suicide more than the general public.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja also said depression affects all people regardless of age or social status, but police officers report higher levels of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder than the general population.

He said police work is a very noble career because one gets to serve and protect humanity.

However, the nature of police work as shown by research globally, is also very demanding and stressful.

He said police officers are constantly handling traumatic and disturbing scenes of crime and accidents that often leave them with long-term mental and psychological trauma.