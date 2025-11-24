Two fatally shot in failed cattle rustling incident in Angata Barrikoi

Two men were shot and killed in a failed cattle rustling incident in Angata Barrikoi, Transmara, Narok County.

The bodies were found lying in a sugar plantation after the failed incident on Sunday November 23, police said. This was after more than 17 acres of land of sugar plantation were burnt down in a fire incident.

This followed clashes between two communities in the area after a failed cattle rustling incident. Police said some gunshots were heard in the Gethuro area following the attack.

Police rushed to the area and contained the skirmishes amid rising tensions. It was then that the bodies of Wesley Kiprotich and Bernard Kimeto were found in the plantation with gunshot wounds and partially burnt. It is suspected the men were part of a group that attempted to steal livestock in the area. The other accomplices managed to escape the scene.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations. It is believed locals were armed and ready to respond to the attackers.

The cattle rustling menace has been rampant in the area amid efforts to address it.

Locals have responded by arming themselves with all sorts of weapons including rifles.

The government has promised to address the menace. This has seen deployment of more personnel to the area to respond to the attack. There is an Anti-Stock Theft Unit deployed to the area.

In Carton area, Buruburu, Nairobi, a man was killed in a fire incident.

The man is said to have been electrocuted as he joined locals in fighting to contain the spread of a fire that had broken out in the area.

Police said several structures were burnt down in the fire incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy. Police said they are yet to establish the cause of the fire that happened Monday morning.