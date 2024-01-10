Two Men Found Dead in Lodgings in Separate Incidents in Bondo, Nairobi

Detectives are investigating separate cases of the death of two men in lodgings in Nairobi and Bondo respectively.

The cause of the deaths is yet to be known and police said they are investigating the same.

In the first incident, the body of a 61-year-old was found in a guesthouse in Bondo Town, Siaya County.

The deceased was identified as Nicholas Ogol and was discovered by attendants at the guesthouse on Tuesday morning.

Police said they are yet to know the cause of his death.

Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo said the caretaker of the guesthouse reported to police that an elderly man had been found dead in one of their rooms.

Police who visited the scene said they established the man had checked into the guesthouse alone at around 8.00 pm on Monday.

It was until the following day at about 10.30 am when the body was discovered therein.

A set of tablets were found in the man’s pockets. They are being analyzed to establish their use.

Kimaiyo said the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere in Nairobi’s Ruaraka area, a man was found dead in a lodging after a suspected suicide.

The body of found on Tuesday morning by a cleaner who had opened the room for cleaning.

The deceased was identified as Nyandomo Nyabigo aged 39 years.

He had checked into the lodging on Monday night alone, police and attendants said.

Police who visited the scene said they recovered a syringe with a needle and a bottle of pesticide namely suspected to have been used by deceased to inject himself.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary for autopsy and other investigations.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are investigating the incident.