Two men stoned to death after an attack at funeral vigil in Busia

Two men were stoned to death after they were linked to a gang that had earlier attacked a funeral event in Marachi area, Butula, Busia County.

A gang had earlier attacked mourners on a vigil at a funeral event and left at least five people with injuries.

It was then that villagers ganged up and pursued the two, identified as Kevin Nyongesa, 20, and Patrick Wangalibo, 23, before stoning them to death.

They then dumped the bodies on the Bumala-Butula Road as a show and warning to other gang members who have been terrorizing mourners in a similar way in the area.

Police were informed and moved the bodies to the mortuary for autopsy.

Police in the area warned against mob lynching and demanded suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing and possible prosecution.

Such cases have been on the rise in villages and other urban areas amid efforts to address the trend.

Meanwhile, police in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta are investigating an incident where the body of a woman was found in a bush behind the local county hall.

The body was decomposed and was identified as that of Sarah Mwangewa, 62. She had been missing for days before the body was discovered on Sunday September 14, 2025. Police suspect she was abused before being murdered by the assailants.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending the autopsy and investigations. The motive and those behind the murder are yet to be known, police said.

Detectives processed the scene as part of the probe into the assault and murder.

And police in Longisa, Bomet County arrested a suspect in a murder incident that happened on March 17, 2025 involving a man. The suspect had been hiding for months before he was arrested on Saturday, police said adding he will be arraigned with murder.