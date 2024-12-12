Two More Suspects in Murder of Wells Fargo HR Boss Arraigned 

Two more suspects arrested in the murder of Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko Onyango were Wednesday arraigned in a Kisumu Court.

Duncan Ochieng Obong’o alias Otuchi and Samuel Onyango Ongweso alias Onyango Ja Boda appeared before the Kisumu High Court Deputy Registrar Gertrude Serem on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively to face murder charges for the death of Ayieko in October this year.

“The two are facing charges of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the Penal Code, Chapter 63 Laws of Kenya,” said the Office of Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) in a statement.

“From the information filed in court, the two jointly with others are alleged to have murdered the deceased between the night of the 18th and the 23rd of October 2024 around Nyamboga stream at the border of Gem and Khwisero sub counties within Siaya and Kakamega counties.”

During the hearing, the court ordered the mental assessment of Samuel Ochieng and received the mental assessment report for Duncan Ochieng. Duncan was directed to appear for plea-taking on December 18, 2024, while Samuel will be brought on January 8, 2025, after filing his report.

Ayieko’s body was found dumped near a stream in Nyamninia sub-location within Gem Yala, Siaya County on October 24, 2024.

He went missing on October 18, 2024, after attending a burial in North Gem location. On Tuesday, October 22, his vehicle was found abandoned near a petrol station in Sabatia, Vihiga County.

Police have since apprehended five suspects in connection to the incident, among them Victor Okoth Ouma, who was arrested in Nairobi’s Dandora estate and presented at the Siaya Law Courts.

Investigators were more time to detain the suspect as part of their probe.

Police said Ouma was placed at the crime scene through forensic analysis and is also said to have made transactions via Ayieko’s mobile phone; the money was later withdrawn.

Duncan was nabbed at his hideout in Bondo, Kisumu County, two days after the arrest of another suspect linked to the crime, boda boda rider Fredrick Otieno Omondi, who is believed to have played a key role in Ayieko’s abduction and murder.

Police said Duncan’s home was positively identified as the location where the deceased was tortured and brutally killed.

Omondi on the other hand allegedly provided transportation for the main suspect, Victor Ouma, also known as Sisco, who was initially detained in Dandora, Nairobi.

Omondi used his motorbike to transport Ouma to the location of Ayieko’s abduction.

In the process of investigations, police in Kisumu fatally shot another suspect, Robert Okoth, who is reportedly Ouma’s brother and was also involved in the crime.

He was said to be the prime suspect in the murder.

Ayieko was laid to rest on November 9, 2024, at his home in Ongiende in Alego, Siaya County with the family demanding justice.