Two More Suspects Nabbed Over Kware Killings, 154 Mobile Phones Recovered

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they arrested two more suspects in connection with the serial Kware murders.

This came as the prime suspect in the saga was arrested and police granted 30 days to hold him as they continued with the probe..

Apart from the prime suspect in the saga Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, the other person of interest was apprehended at City Cabanas on Monday for being in possession of a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims, Roselyn Akoth Ogongo, whose remains were positively identified by her kin at the Nairobi Funeral Home on the same day.

When recording their statements with homicide detectives, Ogongo’s family identified their relative’s handbag among the items recovered at the residence of the main suspect, Khalusha, who was arrested on Monday and arraigned t on Tuesday.

A sister to the deceased said the last time she ever saw her slain sister, she stepped out of the house with the handbag.

After being interrogated, the suspect led detectives to another one who reportedly sold him the cellular device.

Upon arrest of the suspect at City Cabanas and recovery of the mobile phone Monday, he led detectives to their house at Mukuru kwa Reuben, who was found with a total of 154 used mobile phones stashed in his house, police said.

He allegedly admitted to purchasing used phones from Khalusha. This prompted police to believe he was part of the cartel behind the murder of the women.

The DCI added that the family of Imelda Judith Karenya, alleged to be Khalusha’s wife and first victim, have confirmed that one of the nine identification cards recovered at the suspect’s house belongs to their kin.

Police say the murder of the women was committed between 2022 and July 11, 2024.

This year alone, according to Khalusha, he killed ten women.

Autopsy of the 12 bodies so far recovered is expected to continue on Wednesday July 17.

Khalusha, appearing in court alleged that police coerced him into confessing to the killings.

“My client, as he sits there, is in dire need of urgent medical attention…for reasons that the period under detention, he was subjected to molestation, torture and the confession that the public is being treated to having murdered 42 persons is laughable,” lawyer John Maina Ndegwa argued on Khalusha’s behalf before the Makadara Law Courts.