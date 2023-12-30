Two Suspected Cattle Rustlers Lynched, Lorry Torched in Murang’a

Two men were stoned to death and burned by an angry mob who claimed they were cow thieves along Murang’a – Sagana road near Kabuta shopping centre.

The mob also torched a lorry the two were using in ferrying a herd of cows to Nairobi on Saturday December 30 morning.

This is after they accused them of being cow thieves. Police discourage against mob lynching and want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing.

Police said the driver of the lorry and another suspect escaped the mob’s wrath.

This comes amid rising cases of cattle theft during the festive season as culprits sell off the meat at lower prices.

Last week, residents of Ngiriambu village in Gichugu sub-county, Kirinyaga County decried increasing cases of livestock theft in the region.

Some 43 members of a self-help group were left high and dry after a cow they bought to feast on during Christmas was stolen.

The remains of their slaughtered cow were later found in the same area.

Police say they are investigating the incidents.