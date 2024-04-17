fbpx
    Two-year-old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Mentally Challenged Man in Kayole

    Police are holding a man who hit and killed a two-year-old boy in an unprovoked incident in Kayole area, Nairobi.

    The parents of the boy said the deceased boy was among those playing outside their house when a pedestrian who police have said is mentally challenged hit him in the head using a wooden object.

    The boy fell on the ground while screaming for help as the assailant looked at him. The parents rushed him to a nearby clinic before they were referred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where he succumbed while being attended to.

    Police said the boy had a physical injury in the head. The suspect was arrested and escorted to the police station pending further action.

    Meanwhile, a nine-year-old girl died days after sustaining burns to the head in a fire incident in Gikomba area, Nairobi.

    The fire had broken out in their house on April 2 and she sustained injuries. Police said she succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday April 16 evening.

    The matter is under investigation to establish the cause of the fire, police said.

    And a man was arrested after he battered his wife to death in Chepalungu, Bomet County. The woman identified as Brenda Chepkurui, 27 succumbed to her injuries in her house hours after the assault.

    Her family rushed her to Chebunyo Health Center where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

    The suspect was expected to face murder charges after undergoing grilling and mental tests.

