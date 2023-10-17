Tyga Seeks Sole Custody Of Son King Cairo Amid Child Support Battle With Blac Chyna

The child support battle between Tyga and Blac Chyna continues to escalate, with Tyga now seeking sole custody of their son, King Cairo, according to documents obtained on Monday (October 16).

In these new filings, Tyga has requested that Blac Chyna has a “reasonable right of parenting time (visitation) to the party without physical custody,” instead of shared custody.

Additionally, when it comes to travel, Tyga is asking for “written permission from the other parent or party, or a court order, to take the children out of the state of California.”

This move comes in response to Blac Chyna’s filing in August, in which she sought joint custody of King and also filed for child support.

The filing states, “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

Tyga publicly reacted to this situation, stating, “10 years later…nah, stick to your schedule sat-mon.”

In September, Blac Chyna had papers served to Pasionaye Nguyen, Tyga’s mother, via a process server, as she claimed she couldn’t locate Tyga for proper delivery. Tyga had to respond to these papers to prevent a potential default judgment.

A hearing regarding custody and visitation has been scheduled for next month. In other news, Tyga recently sold a California vacation property he had purchased in 2019, making a profit of over $1 million.

He initially bought the property in the Coachella Valley for $3.9 million and later sold it for $5.1 million, despite listing it for $5.9 million in June.

