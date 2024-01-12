Tyrus net worth

Tyrus, the multifaceted American actor, political commentator, and professional wrestler, boasts a commendable net worth of $2 million. Widely recognized for his wrestling stint in the WWE under the moniker Brodus Clay, Tyrus has traversed various realms of entertainment and politics, leaving an indelible mark on each arena.

Tyrus Wrestling Career

Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, Tyrus, born in February 1973, embarked on his wrestling journey by signing with WWE’s developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling, in 2006. His formidable presence and skills led him to compete in Florida Championship Wrestling before making his WWE debut in 2011. Under the persona of the Funkasaurus, Tyrus left an entertaining imprint on the wrestling world.

Beyond WWE, Tyrus grappled in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) from 2014 to 2017, adopting the moniker Tyrus. His wrestling prowess and charisma contributed to his popularity in the ring.

Tyrus Movies and TV Shows

Tyrus extended his reach beyond the wrestling ring, venturing into the media landscape. A noteworthy entry into the Fox News Channel’s “The Greg Gutfeld Show” in 2016 marked a significant transition. As a political commentator, Tyrus became a recognizable face on Fox Nation, hosting TV series like “Un-PC” and “Nuff Said.” His dynamic presence and candid commentary resonated with audiences, solidifying his position in the realm of political discourse.

Tyrus seamlessly transitioned into the world of acting, gracing the silver screen with appearances in films like “No One Lives,” “Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery,” and “Supercon.” His on-screen charisma expanded to television, with notable roles in episodes of popular series such as “Total Divas,” “Outnumbered,” “Fox & Friends,” “GLOW,” and “MacGyver.”

Tyrus Height and Weight

Standing tall at an impressive height of 201 cm (6 feet 7 inches) and weighing 170 kg (375 lbs), Tyrus not only dominates the wrestling ring but also commands attention with his imposing physical presence.

Tyrus Net Worth

Tyrus net worth of $2 million attests to his diverse and successful career spanning wrestling, commentary, and acting.