fbpx
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Tyrus Net Worth

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Tyrus net worth

    Tyrus, the multifaceted American actor, political commentator, and professional wrestler, boasts a commendable net worth of $2 million. Widely recognized for his wrestling stint in the WWE under the moniker Brodus Clay, Tyrus has traversed various realms of entertainment and politics, leaving an indelible mark on each arena.

    Tyrus Net Worth $2 Million
    Date of Birth Feb 21, 1973
    Place of Birth Feb 21, 1973
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Political Commentator, and Professional Wrestler

    Tyrus Wrestling Career

    Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, Tyrus, born in February 1973, embarked on his wrestling journey by signing with WWE’s developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling, in 2006. His formidable presence and skills led him to compete in Florida Championship Wrestling before making his WWE debut in 2011. Under the persona of the Funkasaurus, Tyrus left an entertaining imprint on the wrestling world.

    Tyrus Net Worth

    Beyond WWE, Tyrus grappled in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) from 2014 to 2017, adopting the moniker Tyrus. His wrestling prowess and charisma contributed to his popularity in the ring.

    Tyrus Movies and TV Shows

    Tyrus extended his reach beyond the wrestling ring, venturing into the media landscape. A noteworthy entry into the Fox News Channel’s “The Greg Gutfeld Show” in 2016 marked a significant transition. As a political commentator, Tyrus became a recognizable face on Fox Nation, hosting TV series like “Un-PC” and “Nuff Said.” His dynamic presence and candid commentary resonated with audiences, solidifying his position in the realm of political discourse.

    Also Read: Tucker Carlson’s Net Worth

    Tyrus seamlessly transitioned into the world of acting, gracing the silver screen with appearances in films like “No One Lives,” “Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery,” and “Supercon.” His on-screen charisma expanded to television, with notable roles in episodes of popular series such as “Total Divas,” “Outnumbered,” “Fox & Friends,” “GLOW,” and “MacGyver.”

    Tyrus Net Worth

    Tyrus Height and Weight

    Standing tall at an impressive height of 201 cm (6 feet 7 inches) and weighing 170 kg (375 lbs), Tyrus not only dominates the wrestling ring but also commands attention with his imposing physical presence.

    Tyrus Net Worth

    Tyrus net worth of $2 million attests to his diverse and successful career spanning wrestling, commentary, and acting.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Naomi Osaka’s Heartwarming Video Offers Rare Glimpse of Daughter Shai, Celebrates Motherhood Triumphs

    Tyrus Net Worth

     
    Wayne Newton’s Net Worth

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X