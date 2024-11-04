Uber Teams Up with Safaricom to Provide Free Data for Drivers and Riders in Kenya

Kenyans will now have free access to the Uber app following a partnership between Uber and Safaricom to provide free mobile data to app users to enable easier downloads and usage.

Safaricom has zero-rated the app to enable free use by drivers and delivery partners on the Uber and Uber Eats apps as well as riders, with Uber covering the cost. The partnership also enables consumers and merchants on the Uber Eats platform across the country to access free data while using the Uber Eats app.

According to an Uber survey, one of the barriers for consumers accessing mobility products such as Uber Boda is the lack of sufficient access to mobile data.

“As a global company that operates locally, it is important to us to understand local nuances of the market we live and operate in. Through this partnership with Safaricom, we can help bridge the gap in accessing data for many Kenyans, by which they will be able to access reliable and safe mobility. For drivers, this represents savings as they will not need to spend money on mobile data while driving on the Uber app,” remarked Imran Manji, Head of East Africa, Uber.

While Kenya has made great and commendable strides in internet penetration, a digital divide still exists, especially in rural and peri-urban areas. According to the Kenya National Digital Master plan 2022-2032, deepening ICT access is essential for the acceleration of economic growth. Uber’s partnership with Safaricom to provide free data for Kenyans, particularly the youth for whom internet access is a challenge, is expected to enhance access to reliable, affordable, and safer mobility options.

“This partnership is part of our goal to provide our customers with innovative solutions that allow them to access vital services even when they do not have data bundles or airtime through collaboration with organisations such as Uber to extend free access of their services to customers,” said Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom PLC.

To access the free data, one needs to ensure that any VPN blockers are turned off on their phones. Before accessing the free data, drivers and riders are advised to turn Airplane Mode on and off on their phones.

Since Uber launched in Kenya close to ten years ago, the company has introduced over nine products ranging from Uber Electric Boda and Uber Boda to Uber Reserve and Uber Comfort which was launched earlier this year. These products are designed to become a part of consumers’ ecosystem for daily life and mobility.