UDA Revokes Changes to Nairobi County Assembly Leadership

The United Democratic Alliance has rescinded its earlier decision on the appointment of new Nairobi county assembly leadership.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala on Wednesday said the decision was reached following a court order barring the ruling party from making the changes.

“In the view above we are constrained to suspend our earlier communication and that there be status quo of the existing Minority leadership in line with the court order,” he said in a letter.

In the changes, South B MCA Waithera Chege was supposed to replace Waithaka MCA Anthony Kiragu as minority leader.

Waithera was to be deputized by Deonysias Mwangi (Guthurai MCA) while Umoja One MCA Mark Mugambi had been replaced by Nominated MCA Joyce Muthoni as Minority whip.

Muthoni was going to be deputized by Clay MCA Samora Mwaura.

On Tuesday, however, the parties tribunal blocked the party from making the changes until the suit is heard and determined.

“Pending the inter-partes hearing and determination of this Application, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues an interim order restraining the 2nd Respondent from enforcing and/or affecting the decision of the 1st Respondent to remove the Complainants/Applicants as the Minority Leader and the Minority Chief Whip of the 1st Respondent,” Nungo said.

Meanwhile, 26 Ward Reps have opposed a Thursday meeting for allegedly being short changed by the party leadership.

“We are writing in reference to the invitation to the meeting scheduled for this coming Thursday, purportedly to revisit the issues concerning the leadership of the Nairobi City County Assembly,” the letter reads in part.

They added that skipping the meeting would ensure fairness and integrity.

They also stated that as per the UDA constitution Article 29.1.5, Malala’s involvement in the meeting, would be a conflict of interest on his part.

