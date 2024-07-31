UDA to Hold Emergency NEC Meeting on August 2, 2024, Following Chaos at Party Headquarters

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is planning an urgent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Friday, August 2, 2024, in response to recent disturbances at its headquarters. The decision follows a chaotic incident that has raised concerns within the party.

UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire, who is also the Governor of Embu, announced the meeting on July 31, 2024. In a statement, she emphasized the importance of the upcoming NEC meeting for addressing the issues that have surfaced.

“We are calling for this emergency NEC meeting to address and resolve the matters that have arisen in the party recently,” Mbarire stated. “We assure our members that the NEC will handle these issues fairly and effectively, ensuring that the party returns to its normal operations and that such incidents do not recur.”

The meeting aims to provide a platform for resolving internal conflicts and setting a clear path forward for the party.