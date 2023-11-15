Ugandan Speaker Breaks Silence on Claims of “Brother” Being Stupefied, Robbed in Nairobi

Ugandan National Assembly Speaker Annette Anita has broken silence over claims by a man he was stupefied and robbed of a car he was to take to her in Nairobi.

She said Wilson Okello is not her brother as claimed. On Wednesday, the Speaker’s spokesman Joseph Sabit denied one Wilson Okello is a relative to Anita.

“The Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda has no brother with that identity and has no vehicle in transit, kindly correct the misinformation and we are reaching out to the DCI to take interest in the individual purporting to be a relative,” he said.

He said the Speaker does not import her cars in such a manner as purported by the victim. Okello had told police in Nairobi he is a brother to the Speaker of Uganda National Assembly.

A gang posing as pastors and seeking a ride from Voi to Kisumu stupefied a man who claimed to be a brother of Anita and robbed him of her four-wheel drive car in Nairobi.

Police are investigating the incident. The man was found admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital after the stupefying and robbery incident.

Read: “Pastors” Stupefy Driver, Steal Car Belonging to Uganda Parliament Speaker in Nairobi

This was a day after the incident in which he had been robbed of a Toyota Prado car that he was to deliver to his sister, police said saying he had told them so. Okello told police from his KNH hospital he had picked the silver in colour car from Mombasa port and hit the road to Uganda on November 10.

And on reaching in Voi area, he was flagged by four people who included two women who claimed to be pastors heading to Kisumu. They asked him to offer them a ride to Kisumu. The car did not have registration numbers then.

On the road, the driver said he was offered a soda and agreed to take it. From that point, he could not recall what happened until November 11 when he found himself at the hospital in Nairobi.

Police said he had been picked up by an ambulance from the roadside along Mombasa Road and brought to the hospital while half naked as he only had his boxer and vest on, witnesses said.

The thugs had vanished with the car and all other belongings.

Okello stayed in the hospital until November 13 when he was discharged, police said. Police said they are investigating the incident with an aim of establishing the gang behind the drama.

A team of detectives has been sent to the highway to pursue the gang. They are also reviewing security cameras on the highway as part of the probe into the drama.

The team said they will also investigate the claims on the man he is a relative to the Speaker.