Uhuru’s Ally Dismisses Moses Kuria Poster Claiming Jubilee SG Bid

Close ally to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Pauline Njoroge, has dismissed a viral poster suggesting that President William Ruto’s advisor, Moses Kuria, is seeking the position of Jubilee Party Secretary-General.

The poster, which circulated online on Sunday and was shared by Kuria himself on his official X account, shows him behind Uhuru Kenyatta on a red background. It includes the words: “Hon. Moses Kuria for Secretary General, East or West,” alongside the Jubilee Party logo.

On Monday Pauline urged the public to ignore the poster, terming it misleading and baseless.

“Please disregard the poster being circulated by a certain advisor in government, claiming that he is vying for a leadership position within the Jubilee Party. This narrative is entirely self-authored and has no basis in fact or process. It is propaganda, and I urge our members not to be misled,” she stated.

Njoroge added that the legitimate leadership of the Jubilee Party remains under the authority of the National Executive Committee (NEC), which is set to be gazetted following last week’s High Court ruling. The court upheld the resolutions of the National Delegates Conference (NDC) held on May 22, 2023, which reinstated former President Uhuru Kenyatta as party leader.

She clarified that only members who have shown loyalty and consistency in advancing Jubilee Party values will be eligible for leadership roles—not individuals who have previously opposed or abandoned the party.

“We are committed to rebuilding our party and will continue to work closely with like-minded opposition parties and leaders to advance our shared vision. Let us not be distracted by those seeking to regain lost relevance after losing favor with their masters, by clinging to a party they once abandoned and opposed,” Njoroge added.

Last week, following the court’s ruling that returned control of the Jubilee Party to the former president, Kuria congratulated him and called for unity.

“Congratulations, my senior brother, President Uhuru Kenyatta, for winning back control of the Jubilee Party. At a time when there is a competition to burn Kenya through escalation, emotions, and divisions, the Jubilee Party under your stewardship has a major role to play in keeping Kenya safe. The future is luminous,” Kuria posted on June 12.

The High Court ruling in question validated the decisions made during the May 2023 Special National Delegates Convention, confirming Uhuru’s return as party leader. It also formally recognised Saitoti Torome as the National Chairman and Jeremiah Kioni as Secretary-General—effectively ousting the rival faction led by EALA MP Kanini Kega and nominated MP Sabina Chege.

Chege had earlier declared herself as the party leader during the prolonged leadership battle. However, the shift in support from former Chairman Nelson Dzuya, who filed a consent recognising the 2023 convention, strengthened Uhuru’s position in the court.