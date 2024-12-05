UK Rap Pioneer Samantha Lawrence Of Wee Papa Girl Rappers Dies Aged 55

Samantha Lawrence, a member of the pioneering UK hip-hop duo Wee Papa Girl Rappers, has died at the age of 55.

In a statement, her family expressed their grief, saying, “With great sadness, we announce that beloved sister and mother Samantha Lawrence passed away on Sunday.”

Lawrence, also known as Total S, performed alongside her sister Sandra, who went by the stage name TY Tim. Sandra confirmed that Samantha passed away peacefully in London following a secondary cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Wee Papa Girl Rappers rose to fame in the late 1980s, leaving an indelible mark on the UK music scene. They are best known for their 1988 hit Wee Rule, a chart-topping track that blended schoolyard rhymes with dancehall rhythms, peaking at number six on the UK Singles Chart.

The duo’s success placed them among a wave of British female rap acts in the late 1980s, which included Cookie Crew and Monie Love. Before forming their group, the sisters worked as backing singers for Feargal Sharkey.

Wee Papa Girl Rappers released two albums, The Beat, the Rhyme, the Noise in 1988 and Be Aware in 1990, before disbanding in 1991.

DJ Dave Pearce, who collaborated with the duo, paid tribute to Samantha, describing her as “part of a defining and groundbreaking era of trailblazing British female rappers who, against the odds, conquered the UK charts.”

Pearce recalled her vibrant energy and the positive impact she had on others, saying, “Through her success, Sam will have inspired others to follow their dreams. I’m glad I had the chance to remind her of that recently.”