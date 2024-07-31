Ukraine Receives First Batch of U.S.-Made F-16 Jets

Ukraine has received its first batch of fourth-generation U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, according to a Bloomberg report dated July 31. This development follows the formation of an allied “fighter jet coalition” at the Vilnius NATO summit last year, spearheaded by Denmark and the Netherlands.

Bloomberg: The first delivery of the F-16 fighter jets from NATO allies has arrived in Ukraine https://t.co/8NEslW5Wubhttps://t.co/kyriktxkTu — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) July 31, 2024

The transfer of the F-16s, which was set to be completed by late July, includes “a small number” of aircraft. Ukraine is expected to receive a total of at least 79 F-16s from the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Norway, with further deliveries planned in the coming years. The coalition also pledged to provide training for Ukrainian pilots and technical staff, although it is unclear if the trained pilots will be able to use the jets immediately or if the process will be extended.

While some defense experts doubt the F-16s will be a game-changer in the ongoing conflict, they are anticipated to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and offer protection against Russia’s daily bombardments. Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa highlighted that the F-16s will challenge Russia’s “full dominance” over the skies in the Black Sea.

Denmark and the Netherlands have indicated that Ukraine may use the F-16s to strike inside Russia, though Denmark stated that such actions would “depend on the circumstances.” Kyiv has not yet confirmed these reports

