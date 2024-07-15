Uma Thurman Siblings: A Deep Dive into the Actress’ Family

Uma Thurman is an American actress known for her roles in a variety of films, from romantic comedies and dramas to science fiction and action movies.

She rose to international prominence with her performance as Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction, for which she received an Academy Award nomination.

Thurman has also starred in other notable films such as Henry & June, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2 Gattaca and Les Misérables.

His father, Robert Thurman, is a professor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies, while her mother, Nena von Schlebrügge, is a former fashion model.

Thurman grew up mostly in Amherst, Massachusetts and received a Buddhist upbringing, and has been married twice, to actors Gary Oldman and Ethan Hawke, with whom she has two children.

She has also had a long-term relationship with Swiss businessman Arpad Busson, with whom she has another child.

Siblings

Uma’s oldest brother is Ganden Thurman, born in 1968.

Like Uma, he was raised in a Buddhist household and is a Buddhist teacher and author who has written books on Buddhism and meditation.

Her second brother is Dechen Thurman, born in 1973, who was also raised in the Buddhist tradition and is an actor and filmmaker, known for films like The Beautiful Country (2004).

Uma’s youngest brother is Mipam Thurman, born in 1978, who is the only one of Uma’s siblings not to pursue a career in the arts or spirituality, and instead works as a real estate broker in New York City.

Lastly, Uma has a half-sister named Taya Thurman, born in 1960, who is the oldest of Uma’s siblings but has largely stayed out of the public eye compared to Uma and her brothers.

Career

Thurman rose to international prominence with her role as Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction, for which she received an Academy Award nomination, a BAFTA Award nomination and a Golden Globe Award nomination.

She went on to star in several successful films throughout the 1990s, including The Truth About Cats & Dogs, Batman & Robin, Gattaca and Les Misérables.

Thurman won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in the 2002 HBO miniseries Hysterical Blindness.

Her career was revitalized when she reunited with director Quentin Tarantino to play the central role in the Kill Bill film series, which brought her an additional two Golden Globe Award nominations and a BAFTA Award nomination.

Other notable film credits include The Producers, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Nymphomaniac and Red, White & Royal Blue.

Thurman has also made a mark in television, earning a Primetime Emmy nomination for her recurring role in the drama series Smash.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated her versatility as an actress, taking on a wide range of roles in films spanning various genres, from romantic comedies and dramas to science fiction and action movies.

Awards and accolades

Thurman has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including an Academy Award Nomination for her role as Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

She won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Film for Hysterical Blindness and received BAFTA Award nominations for Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill: Volume 1.

Thurman also won Screen Actors Guild Awards for Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill: Volume 1, and earned a Bodil Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In 2014, she received a BAMBI Award for Best International Actress, and in 2012, she received a Primetime Emmy Award Nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Smash.

Thurman won a Cannes Film Festival Award for her role in Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac and was awarded an Honorary César from the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques in 2018.

She has also been recognized by various magazines, including Empire Magazine’s The 100 Sexiest Stars in Film History in 1995 and The Top 100 Movie Stars of All Time in 1997, FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women in the World from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, Maxim Hot 100 in 2004, 2005, and 2006 and GQ’s 100 Hottest Women of the 21st Century in 2013.

In 2006, Thurman was awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France for outstanding achievement in the field of art and literature and in 2018, she received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the Arts London.